PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A federal judge in Florida has struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit, but it’s leaving a lot of confusion in Philadelphia as the city’s mask mandate was reinstated on April 18. Here is a breakdown of where you’ll need to wear a mask:

TSA

TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

NEWS: Statement regarding face mask use on public transportation. Learn more at: https://t.co/YrxMwcFchL pic.twitter.com/MHYzolvlC9 — TSA (@TSA) April 19, 2022

SEPTA

Face masks will no longer be required on SEPTA buses, trains and trolleys and in stations and concourses. However, SEPTA employees who work inside its offices, districts and shops in Philadelphia must continue to wear a mask to comply with the city’s mandate.

Effective immediately, in accordance with CDC and TSA recommendations, the wearing of masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and in SEPTA stations & concourses is recommended but no longer required of customers or employees. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 19, 2022



PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Masks are still required to be worn inside the airport and while waiting at your terminal, but once you’re on board your plane you will probably be able to take them off if you want.

In accordance with the @PhiladelphiaGov’s indoor mask requirements, masks must be worn inside #PHLAirport’s terminals. pic.twitter.com/4BFiJgdcrj — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) April 19, 2022

AMERICAN AIRLINES



American Airlines, the largest carrier at PHL, will no longer require masks for customers or employees at airports and on domestic flights.

Face masks will no longer be required for our customers and team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights (though there may be some exceptions based on local or country requirements). https://t.co/GT1lZq5TAf — americanair (@AmericanAir) April 19, 2022

Southwest, United, Jetblue, Spirit, Delta and Frontier Airlines also announced they will not be requiring masks onboard planes.

In line with Monday’s federal court ruling and the TSA’s guidance, mask wearing will now be optional on JetBlue within the U.S. While no longer required, customers and crewmembers may continue wearing masks in our terminals and on board our aircraft. More: https://t.co/QmyTfePZMo pic.twitter.com/ZtKngrHQrN — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 19, 2022

Masks are no longer required on domestic flights, select international flights (dependent upon the arrival country's requirements) or at U.S. airports. More comfortable keeping yours on? Go right ahead… the choice is yours (you look dino-mite either way)! pic.twitter.com/hwq678v55d — United Airlines (@united) April 18, 2022

Read the guidance @Delta shared with employees regarding the White House announcement on the federal mask mandate: https://t.co/vWNjlT2Vgs — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) April 18, 2022

"To mask or not to mask, the choice is yours. Masks are now optional on domestic flights, however, certain airports or countries may still require masks, so check the policy at your destination prior to departure and we'll see you in the sky." – Crockett the Raccoon pic.twitter.com/LgcZrASy2y — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) April 19, 2022

Masks are now optional onboard Southwest Airlines flights. Learn more: https://t.co/DbnSpJPVFr — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 19, 2022





UBER

Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers in the United States.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users.



AMTRAK

Amtrak said it will end its mask mandate for all travelers and employees. An Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement, “While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

WELLS FARGO CENTER

The mask mandate is in effect at the Wells Fargo Center, in accordance with the city of Philadelphia.

NJ TRANSIT

Masks will no longer be required on NJ TRANSIT and South Jersey Transportation Authority. Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.

@TSA announced that it'll no longer enforce a mask mandate in public transportation settings. Masks will no longer be required on NJ TRANSIT & South Jersey Transportation Authority. Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 19, 2022

PATCO



Face masks are optional while riding PATCO. This change comes as a result of new guidance from the Transportation Security Administration. PATCO encourages its customers to make decisions that are in their best interests and customers who wish to continue wearing face masks are welcome to do so.

