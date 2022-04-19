CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A federal judge in Florida has struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit, but it’s leaving a lot of confusion in Philadelphia as the city’s mask mandate was reinstated on April 18. Here is a breakdown of where you’ll need to wear a mask:

TSA

TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

SEPTA

Face masks will no longer be required on SEPTA buses, trains and trolleys and in stations and concourses. However, SEPTA employees who work inside its offices, districts and shops in Philadelphia must continue to wear a mask to comply with the city’s mandate.


PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Masks are still required to be worn inside the airport and while waiting at your terminal, but once you’re on board your plane you will probably be able to take them off if you want.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines, the largest carrier at PHL, will no longer require masks for customers or employees at airports and on domestic flights.

Southwest, United, Jetblue, Spirit, Delta and Frontier Airlines also announced they will not be requiring masks onboard planes.



UBER

Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers in the United States.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users.

AMTRAK

Amtrak said it will end its mask mandate for all travelers and employees. An Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement, “While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

WELLS FARGO CENTER 

The mask mandate is in effect at the Wells Fargo Center, in accordance with the city of Philadelphia.

NJ TRANSIT

Masks will no longer be required on NJ TRANSIT and South Jersey Transportation Authority. Individuals may wear a mask based on personal preference, informed by personal level of risk.

PATCO

Face masks are optional while riding PATCO. This change comes as a result of new guidance from the Transportation Security Administration. PATCO encourages its customers to make decisions that are in their best interests and customers who wish to continue wearing face masks are welcome to do so.

