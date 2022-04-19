West Chester University D-CAP Program Assisting Students With Autism Transition From College Into Workforce

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – State officials highlighted a program at West Chester University on Tuesday that helps students with autism. The program assists them with the transition from high school, college, and ultimately to the workforce.

Members of the Wolf administration and local lawmakers visited to learn about the university’s autism program called “D-CAP” or DUB-C Autism Program.

Some of the presenters were the students themselves.

The program focuses on five areas: executive functioning, self-care, interpersonal skills, self-advocacy, and employment readiness.

Some of the students are employed at the West Chester university convenience store which is called “The Ram Shop.”

Students say the best part is the social gatherings.

“People come here to hang out, chill, play video games,” student Katie said. “It’s just a chance for people to enjoy each other’s company.”

The D-CAP program includes programs for high schoolers with autism and incoming students to bring them fully into university life.

For more information on how to apply for the program, click here.