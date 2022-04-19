PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an electric night in South Philadelphia as the 76ers beat the Raptors 112-97 on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead over Toronto in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Fired-up energy wasn’t the only thing fans brought with them to the Wells Fargo Center as Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate Monday.

“It’s really good to see these guys in the playoffs,” one fan said.

The mask mandate was in full effect at the Wells Fargo Center, but not all fans appeared to be following the rules.

CBS cameras following the crowds into the stands caught dozens of people maskless, with no one in sight to enforce the mandate.

“Sixers are going all the way this year baby,” another added.

Most fans were excited and decked out in Sixers swag with one essential accessory, a mask.

“I hate it, but I got to follow the rules and regulations so here I am,” a man said.

Beginning Monday, Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate requiring masks to be worn inside businesses, including arenas and stadiums. For anyone who forgot their masks, the event staff was prepared with extras.

“I never took mine off anyway,” a woman said.

Some fans had no problem cheering on their favorite players despite having their faces covered.

“They’ll hear us, don’t worry about the mask, they’ll hear right through this,” a fan said.

The Sixers will head to Toronto for Games 3 and 4 of the series and there is no mask mandate in effect in Canada. Game 3 is Wednesday night at 8 p.m.