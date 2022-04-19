CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Heavy rain and powerful winds moved through the Delaware Valley overnight. A number of towns along the Jersey Shore saw some street flooding.

Video posted on Twitter shows flooding in Wildwood Crest at New Jersey and Washington Avenues.

Most of the Jersey Shore was under a Coastal Flood Advisory, but that expired overnight and the flooding is expected to begin receding soon.