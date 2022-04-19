WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Heavy rain and powerful winds moved through the Delaware Valley overnight. A number of towns along the Jersey Shore saw some street flooding.
Video posted on Twitter shows flooding in Wildwood Crest at New Jersey and Washington Avenues.
Flooding on numerous streets, especially bay side, in Wildwood Crest, NJ. This specific video was taken at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Washington Avenue. @NWS_MountHolly @NorEasterNick @ACPressMartucci @6abcWeather @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/j583NWgbmt
— Robert Bennett (@stormchaser0026) April 19, 2022
Most of the Jersey Shore was under a Coastal Flood Advisory, but that expired overnight and the flooding is expected to begin receding soon.