PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia fifth-grader won a national essay contest. The theme was all about moms.
Eleven-year-old Aava Dadmarz-Parang is the winner of the American Mothers Inc. "What My Mother Means To Me" essay contest.
She wrote that her mom may not wear a cape, but she is certainly a superhero.
The young lady says she realized that everything her mom does, from preparing her to get out the door in the morning to taking care of the elderly, is not easy.
Aava will get to read her essay at the American Mother’s Inc. Convention and receive a $500 grant to give to the nonprofit of her choice.