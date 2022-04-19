PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is once again calling for the state legislature to pass a comprehensive gun safety bill package.
“It’s not fair that day after day members of our New Jersey family are being shot and it is outrageous that the state government in Trenton isn’t doing everything it can to stem this tide of gun violence,” Murphy said. “The bills that we introduced one year ago are basic measures that will keep guns out of the wrong hands, will help law enforcement apprehend the perpetrators of gun violence, and hold the gun industry accountable for its deceptive and dangerous practices.”
Murphy spoke at a church in Paterson and also criticized inaction on guns by lawmakers in Washington.