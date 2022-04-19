Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him.
The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.
The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
