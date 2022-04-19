Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him.

Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police)

The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.

The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.