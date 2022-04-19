CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — As recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey become legal this Thursday, some state lawmakers are pushing for changes to the law after Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin, a Democrat, wrote a memo stating police departments can’t fire officers who legally purchased and used marijuana while off-duty.

Platkin said the memo, which he released last week, simply summarized what was already approved by lawmakers: employers, including police departments, can’t terminate employees who smoke marijuana while off-duty.

Assemblymember Beth Sawyer (R-District 3), who represents Gloucester County, plans to file legislation to prohibit law enforcement officers from using marijuana for recreational purposes.

“You want to smoke marijuana on your time off? Good for you,” Sawyer said. “Don’t go into law enforcement.”

While she supports medical marijuana and understands marijuana’s recreational use is already widespread, she said current drug testing is unreliable given how long marijuana’s active ingredient, THC, can stay in people’s bodies.

She said there’s bipartisan support to address this issue, and during a Monday news conference announcing an additional class of state troopers, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy expressed openness to the potential legislation.

“Would I be open to a legislative fix that would address this?” Murphy asked, rhetorically. “The answer is yes.”

At the same news conference, Platkin said there will be upcoming changes to how New Jersey tests police officers for drugs.

“We’re working on updating law enforcement drug testing policy, and we’ll have more to say,” Platkin said. “But we’ve given, I think, clear guidance about what the law allows and does not allow.”

Sawyer plans to file her legislation before the May 2 Assembly session.

The New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police declined to comment on the issue.