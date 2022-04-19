PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old was gunned down after getting takeout food while watching a basketball game at a friend’s house in Germantown, police say. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace.
Police say the victim was at a friend's house watching a basketball game and left to get food. As he returned, his friends reportedly heard multiple gunshots and someone "frantically banging on the door."
"The house was filled when the shooting took place with at least 10 people," Chief Insp. Scott Small said. "There were some adults, young adults, teenagers and we know that there were two children under the age of 10 when these shots were fired."
At least six of the bullets went into the house, but fortunately, no one inside was hit.
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the shooting at this time