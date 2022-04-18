PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans are getting ready for Game 2 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, but there is a big change at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia Monday night.

As of Monday, fans attending games inside Wells Fargo Center will need to wear a mask.

Philadelphia reinstated its mask mandate Monday, which means anyone inside a public space like the Wells Fargo Center must be masked at all times.

Despite that, it’s really been all about getting the game ready and that means wearing what the players do.

This legends jersey worn by Tyrese Maxey on his way into Game 1 on Saturday night has been in high demand after the 2020 first-round pick put up 38 points to help the Sixers dominate the Raptors.

CBS3 stopped by Mitchell & Ness who made the custom jersey. They talked about why Maxey picked it and the demand since he was spotted sporting it.

“It’s special because it is sublimated with graphics of Sixers legend Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Irving, and Allen Iverson,” a man said. “We got calls from customers asking about this jersey, we’ve had people come in like crazy ever since the picture went out.”

As of this morning, there were only a few left.

The Raptors-Sixers tip-off is 7:30 p.m.