PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the talk of the nation. Philadelphia’s mask mandate is back in full effect.

Everyone had to have a face covering at Monday night’s Sixers playoff game.

“I’m excited. I’m hype,” one fan said.

Fans masked up and made noise for a Sixers-Raptors playoff match-up Monday night.

“I haven’t been here in a few years. It’s really good to see these guys in the playoffs,” said another fan.

Masks are now required indoors in Philadelphia after the city reimplemented the mask mandate, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. This goes against CDC recommendations.

Businesses that require proof of vaccination are exempt.

Masks were handed out at the security gates inside Wells Fargo Center ahead of the game.

“I brought one with me. You gotta be prepared,” a fan said.

“I have been used to it at work and all that stuff but I am just here for the players,” a fan said.

“I hate it, it’s horrible but I got to follow the rules and regulations so here I am,” a fan said.

“I never took mine off anyway,” a fan said.

In the meantime, lawsuits filed against the mask mandate are looming.

Over the weekend, a handful of businesses sued the city, saying the mandate has no scientific basis.

On Monday, attorneys announced they will ask the commonwealth court to grant an emergency injunction to suspend the policy.

While the masks aren’t ideal, fans say they’ll make sure the team can hear their cheers regardless.

“Oh, they will hear us, don’t worry about the masks. They will hear us through this,” a fan said.

Philly is the first major city to reinstate this mask mandate.

Meanwhile, this legends jersey worn by Tyrese Maxey on his way into Game 1 on Saturday night has been in high demand after the 2020 first-round pick put up 38 points to help the Sixers dominate the Raptors.

CBS3 stopped by Mitchell & Ness who made the custom jersey. They talked about why Maxey picked it and the demand since he was spotted sporting it.

“It’s special because it is sublimated with graphics of Sixers legend Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Irving, and Allen Iverson,” a man said. “We got calls from customers asking about this jersey, we’ve had people come in like crazy ever since the picture went out.”

As of Monday morning, there were only a few left.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.