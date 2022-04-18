PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Ray’s Reusables in Northern Liberties, people can bring in containers from home, provided they are clean, dry and empty. They can fill them with household essentials like soaps, shampoos, conditioners and detergents.
Owner Ray Daily said this cuts down on plastic waste.SEPTA Police Officials Highlight Staffing Issues But Say 'It's Not An Issue Of Money'
“It really is difficult to recycle and the way that it is treated in the recycling system is not really effective,” Daily said. “Only about 7% to 9% of it actually ends up getting recycled and a lot of that just ends up in landfill.”READ MORE: Victim Shoots, Kills Police Impersonator During Home Invasion In Mayfair; 1 Suspect At Large
Daily says with Earth Day coming Friday, she and other environmentally-friendly vendors will partner to sell their goods.MORE NEWS: Sixers Fans Hyped Up For Game 2 Against Raptors Despite Philadelphia's Reinstated Mask Mandate
For more on Ray’s Reusables, click here.