RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – On Monday, students and staff at the Radnor School District will be logging on to learn virtually instead of heading into the classroom. The district is switching to virtual learning for the day as COVID-19 cases increase.
Superintendent Ken Batchelor says in years past, there have been COVID case spikes after spring break. And with positivity rates increasing, he wants to give everyone enough time to take a covid test before returning in person on Tuesday.
Testing isn’t required but will be offered by the district.