PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As students return from spring break, so do masks.

“They want to make sure our health is up to date. They don’t want nobody getting sick,” Senior student Ralph Nives said.

Senior Ralph Nives at Northeast High School says it was only for a matter of weeks that masks were optional.

“For about a month. It’s crazy to think because we was with mask and now we are back here without masks,” Nives said.

Today has officially been dubbed “mask Monday,” now that the city has reinstated the mask mandate requiring masks to be worn in public buildings, including schools. But some students said they never went without a mask.

“It’s for my own safety,” student Zhin Lyn said. “I feel like because I have family at home, I don’t want to be sick at all.”

“I’m not very comfortable with being around so many people, this school is pretty crowded,” student Skender Hunda said.

Also in agreement with these high schoolers is Korbel James who attends Temple University.

“Things have been changing and we don’t know how serious the variant is. Probably for the best,” James said.

Today students tell Eyewitness News they have no problem masking up as long as classes remain in person.