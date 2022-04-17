PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six shootings in Philadelphia on Sunday has left one person dead and 10 others injured, police say. Police say a man was shot one time in his lower back and killed early Sunday morning in Kensington.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Ontario Street around 4:15 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5 a.m., according to officials.

Police say a man was shot 12 times throughout his body in North Philadelphia. The shooting took place at the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street around 3:15 p.m.

The man was placed in critical condition, police say.

A quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section has left four men injured, police say. The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Orkney Street around 6 p.m.

Police say a 38-year-old man was shot once in his left buttock and right thigh. A 53-year-old man was also shot once in his right thigh. A 33-year-old man was shot three times in his right upper thigh and once in his lower leg. A 21-year-old man was shot once in his right hell. All four men are in stable condition, according to police.

In Kensington, a triple shooting left three men injured on the 300 block of East Somerset Street, police say. The incident occurred just after 10 a.m.

A 21-year-old was shot six times throughout his body and placed in critical condition at a local hospital, according to police. A 26-year-old man was shot three times in his right thigh and twice in his left thigh. He was placed in critical but stable condition. The final victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot twice in his left arm and once in his abdomen. He was also placed in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say a 48-year-old man was shot once in left hand in Powelton, police say. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in his left shin in Feltonville. The shooting happened at the intersection of D Street and Wyoming Avenue at 6:50 a.m., according to police.

The 21-year-old is in stable condition.

Police say no arrests were made and no weapons were recovered in any of these shootings.

The shootings on Sunday follow several violent days in Philadelphia.

From Thursday to Friday, gun violence claimed five lives and injured 16 more people in a 24-hour span.

Three more people were killed and 13 others were injured in 11 separate shootings across Philadelphia from Friday to Saturday.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.