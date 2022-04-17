PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid was named a finalist for the NBA’s MVP award for the second year in a row, the league announced on Sunday night. The other finalists are reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo won the award in back-to-back seasons before Jokic.

Check out your 2021-22 #KiaMVP finalists… Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Jokic

Joel Embiid#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/xxigK4RJBc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022

All three finalists have strong cases for the award, as this is one of the tighter MVP races in quite some time.

Embiid led the league in scoring for the first time in his career this season, averaging 30.6 points per game. He became the first center in the league to win the scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal did during the 1999-2000 season.

But Embiid making history didn’t stop there.

Embiid had 13 games this season where he had at least 40 points and 10 rebounds, which is the most ever since the NBA, ABA merger. He passed Moses Malone and Russell Westbrook, who were each tied for the record with 12 in one season.

.@Sixers @JoelEmbiid’s 13 games this season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds are the most by an @NBA player since Bob McAdoo also had 13 in 1975-76. The only players ever with more are Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, @kaj33 and Rick Barry. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) April 9, 2022

Embiid also helped the Sixers navigate through a season filled with drama due to the Ben Simmons saga earlier in the year. Through all the reports, rumors, and endless headlines, Embiid went to work on the court as the Sixers secured a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs.

Time will tell if Embiid will win the award, but the most recent NBA straw poll by ESPN wasn’t good news for the Sixers’ big man.

In the poll, Jokic finished with 62 first place votes and a toal of 860 points, while Embiid got 29 first place votes and finished with 719 total points. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas also made Jokic the betting favorite to win the MVP award toward the end of the season, with Embiid trailing behind.

Last season, Jokic won MVP over Embiid and got 92 first place votes and had 971 total points. Embiid, who finished second, only received one first place vote and got 62 second place votes to collect 586 points.