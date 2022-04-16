CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and drained five 3-pointers to lead the Sixers past the Toronto Raptors, 131-111, on Saturday to take a 1-0 series lead in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Maxey made history and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game.

Tobias Harris added 26 points and James Harden scored 22 and hit four 3-pointers.

Joel Embiid recorded 19 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists.

The Sixers and Raptors will play Game 2 Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

