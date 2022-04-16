Fans React To Sixers Dominating Toronto Raptors In Game 1 Behind Tyrese Maxey’s Historic Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers started their playoff run on the right track. They took down the Raptors, 131-111, in Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points and became the youngest player in Sixers history to score at least 30 points in a playoff game in the win.

It was a playoff party inside Wells Fargo and fans packed the house.

“There’s nothing like a Sixers playoff game,” one fan said.

Sixers fans came ready for playoff basketball in South Philly.

“A little nervous, Toronto is a tough team,” Kenny Powell said.

For Pete Branco, Game 1 had extra special meaning.

“My first ever Sixers game,” Branco said.

And despite this being his rookie trip to the center, Branco shared some pretty solid advice for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Maxey and company on what it takes to succeed in the postseason.

“Don’t turn the ball over, pass to your teammates, take good shots, play like you always do,” Branco said.

Meanwhile, these super fans spent the off week fine tuning their fashion.

“I got my new little Sixers sneakers. I’m wearing them every time, every game.” Karen Scott said.

Scott says she’s not thinking about what if and feels confident in her team.

“I’m going to say Sixers in five,” Scott said.

And after a huge win to start the series, she’s not alone.

“It was a statement win, we’re going to carry it on to the next game, lets go Sixers,” one fan said.

Game 2 is Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center and fans say they will be back for another big win then.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts and Alecia Reid contributed to this story.