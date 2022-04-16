PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been killed and 11 others were injured during nine separate shootings from Friday into Saturday in Philadelphia, police say.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a double shooting in East Falls around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive. Police say the 17-year-old was shot multiple times in his body. An 18-year-old was shot once in his left side of his back, once his left shoulder, and once in his left wrist. He was taken to a local hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back of his head under a blanket by someone passing by in Crescentville. The man, who police say appears to be homeless, was pronounced dead on the scene at 5600 Newton Avenue.

A 3-year-old boy was injured during a double shooting, police say. The incident happened on the 1600 block of South 54th Street in the city’s Kingsessing section just before 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the child was shot in the hand after a 21-year-old man accidently shot himself. The bullet fired hit the 3-year-old once in his left hand. Eyewitness News has been told the man was visiting family and had a gun his sweatshirt pocket. But when the 3-year-old jumped on him, the gun fired. Doctors are working on saving the child’s finger.

The 21-year-old man was hit in the right arm, police say. Him and the 3-year-old are both in stable condition. Police say charges are pending for the 21-year-old and he’s being held as a prisoner.

Also on Friday night, officials say a 13-year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh. The shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 10:45 p.m. He was placed in stable condition at a local hospital.

In Kensington, police say a 26-year-old man was shot one time in the head and multiple times in the body on the 3200 block of Jasper Street. The incident happened just before midnight on Friday. He’s currently in critical condition, according to police.

A triple shooting in West Philadelphia left three people injured, including a 24-year-old man. Police say the man was shot once his left calf. A 42-year-old woman was shot twice in her right thigh and once in the right foot. A 28-year-old man was also shot once in the right foot.

Police say they were all placed in stable condition and a gun was recovered on the scene at the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue.

In North Philadelphia, police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left foot. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.

Police say a 31-year-old woman received a graze wound to her right ankle in Kensington early Saturday morning. The shooting occurred at 800 East Allegheny Avenue around 2:30 a.m. She was placed in stable condition, officials say. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.

A 51-year-old man was shot once in the left leg in Kingsessing, police say. The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the man was placed in stable condition at a local hospital. A weapon was recovered but no arrests were made, officials say.

The seven shootings come after a violent couples days in Philadelphia. From Thursday to Friday, five people were killed and 16 others were injured in several shootings across the city.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.