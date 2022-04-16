PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night, the Sixers hit the court for their first postseason game against the Toronto Raptors. The sports complex will be packed.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans are already excited and are predicting a great game from the Sixers.

After all, what other way to kick off the first playoff game against the Raptors than at home.

Philly fans are passionate about their sports and are expecting a good game tonight.

Matisse Thybulle will be able to play against the Raptors in Philly, but because he is not fully vaccinated, he will not be able to play in Toronto.

That means the Sixers will be down one of their top defensive players when they compete in Canada.

While some teammates, coaches, and fans may not understand or disagree with Thybulle’s decision to not get the second dose of his Covid shot, he says they still support him.

Thybulle made the decision after finding out being fully vaccinated does not prevent him from spreading the virus. He will have to sit out Games 3 and 4, and potentially Game 6 if the series goes that far.

Sixers fans believe they will take it all.

“I’m feeling very confident about it, very confident about it,” Benjamin Moore, of Logan, said. “Because they’re doing their thing right now. They are. They’re gelling, and they’re ready. They’re ready. I’m ready for them to be ready, so they need to be ready, you know what I mean?”

SEPTA is offering extra service on the Broad Street Line for fans heading to the game.