Fans Believe Sixers Can Win It All Ahead Of First-Round Playoff Matchup Against Toronto Raptors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night, the Sixers hit the court for their first postseason game against the Toronto Raptors. The sports complex will be packed.

The game started at 6 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Fans are already excited and are predicting a great game from the Sixers.

After all, what other way to kick off the first playoff game against the Raptors than at home.

Philly fans are passionate about their sports and are expecting a good game tonight.

The fans came out early donning their best Sixers gear, including merchandise representing The Beard in honor of Philadelphia’s newest playoff weapon, James Harden.

You could feel the energy building all week and fans came out ready to show Toronto and the rest of the league why their team is championship material.

According to Logitix, Sixers fans bought more tickets than any other city for Game 1, with the average seat selling for $190 apiece. If you wanted to sit courtside, those are going for as much as $11,000 a pair.

Matisse Thybulle will be able to play against the Raptors in Philly, but because he is not fully vaccinated, he will not be able to play in Toronto.

That means the Sixers will be down one of their top defensive players when they compete in Canada.

While some teammates, coaches, and fans may not understand or disagree with Thybulle’s decision to not get the second dose of his Covid shot, he says they still support him.

Thybulle made the decision after finding out being fully vaccinated does not prevent him from spreading the virus. He will have to sit out Games 3 and 4, and potentially Game 6 if the series goes that far.

The fans CBS3 talked to say they wanted to be at the Wells Fargo Center knowing tonight is key with home-court advantage to start this seven game series.

“This first game is going to set the tone for the whole series,” one man said. “You got to play hard and you got to play upbeat.”

“Feeling really good because Game 1, I think we’re going to have all the energy tonight,” another man said. “I think [Joel Embiid] and the rest of the team are going to come out guns blazing, and we’re going to get a W tonight and start off this series on the right foot.”

“Go Sixers,” a young boy said.

“I’m feeling very confident about it, very confident about it,” Benjamin Moore, of Logan, said. “Because they’re doing their thing right now. They are. They’re gelling, and they’re ready. They’re ready. I’m ready for them to be ready, so they need to be ready, you know what I mean?”

If you’re the betting type, the Sixers are predicted to win the series.

