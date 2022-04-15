PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police are asking for your help identifying a man they say pushed another man onto the tracks along the Market-Frankford Line. This is the man SEPTA police are looking for.
They say on Thursday, around 3 p.m., he pushed a man onto the tracks at the Berks station.
Fortunately, no train was approaching and the victim was not hurt.
Police say the victim had no interaction with the suspect prior to the incident.
If you have any information, please contact SEPTA police.