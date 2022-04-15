PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits.

The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning.

Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness.

“We witnessed him taking off a jacket off his back and give it to a student in need,” coworker Joan Walton said.

The community returned to where Bell was carjacked and shot and handed out Easter baskets Friday night, something Bell would have been doing if he wasn’t in the hospital recovering.

His family, friends and coworkers say the violence needs to stop now.

“The gun violence in Philadelphia is so overwhelming,” said Leslie Bey, Bell’s aunt. “People are scared to come outside. They are scared to go drive their car, you just don’t know what to do.”

“I have been living around here for at least 22 years and this is the most violence I have ever seen,” block captain Nneka Burnett said.

In the meantime, investigators say over the past 24 hours, more than 20 people were shot, five of which were killed.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says “the violence and trauma of these incidents extend beyond those directly affected and permeate into every fabric of our communities. We are committee to see keeping justice for the victims and their families.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said in part: “My deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of those affected by violence. These senseless shootings must stop and must stop now.”

Bell’s family says they’re grateful for all of the support.

Police are still searching for the men responsible.