Delaware County To Add More Electric Vehicles To Its Government Fleet

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is adding more electric vehicles to its government fleet. The county has received $600,000 in alternative fuel incentive grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The grant will allow Delaware County to buy 69 new electric vehicles, and 22 new charging stations. Twenty nine of the vehicles will be dedicated to the new health department.
"This project is poised to displace 33,253 gallons of gasoline per year," Francine Locke, the Delaware County Chief Sustainability Officer, said. "And reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 178 tons per year.
Middletown Township received $215,000 to install four charging stations for public use.
In all, the DEP handed out $2.1 million in alternative fuel incentive grants on Thursday.