DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A nursing home worker was arrested after she was caught on video slapping a 92-year-old woman inside the Darby Borough nursing home where she lives. We’re learning even more disturbing details of what happened before and after this assault.

“The video is quite frankly disturbing and stomach-turning,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said.

St. Francis Country House in Darby Borough is under fire after an alarming assault that was caught on camera.

Police say Ednise Dulcio, a certified nursing assistant, slapped a 92-year-old resident of the home in the face as she sat in a wheelchair. She’s now facing multiple assault charges.

“This could be anybody’s mother, grandmother, sister in the same position. And it’s very concerning and we are all outraged,” Gabe said.

Investigators say a staff member witnessed the assault and started recording.

“There was a slap prior to that video, probably within a minute or two,” Gabe said.

Police say a supervisor was notified after the recording, but it took St. Francis’ administration nearly 16 hours to call police and they never took the woman to the hospital.

“They have a past and I don’t know if they corrected it,” Gabe said.

Back in June 2021, according to the attorney general’s report, the former nursing home manager pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering three residents. Employees also cited major staffing shortages that affected residents’ care.

Investigators say the neglect ultimately led to the three residents’ deaths.

Now that the video surfaced, police say the witness who came forward fears backlash or discipline in the workplace.

“This person did the right thing and had compassion and concern for this victim and now she may be punished for it,” Gabe said.

Police are working to make sure the employee is protected and say the investigation in this nursing home is far from over.

That victim was treated at the hospital. Police are reviewing other concerns at the nursing home as well.

Dulcio is in jail waiting her first court appearance.