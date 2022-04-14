CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Police say a fight led to a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia. An 18-year-old man was shot in his right shoulder and killed on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Pennsgrove Street around 9 p.m.

Police identified the victim as Sean Guyton from Philadelphia. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m.

Investigators say they found 21 shell casings from three separate weapons.

They’re now checking surveillance video to see if the shooters were caught on camera.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here