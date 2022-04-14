PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the city’s Overbook section where three people were shot on the 4000 block of Wallace Street after 2 p.m.

Two men are in critical condition and another is in stable condition. All three were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by private vehicle.

There is no word on any arrests in this case.

Another shooting, this one in Strawberry Mansion. Two people were shot on North 31st Street near Clifford around 2:10 p.m.

A man was shot three times and is in critical condition. The other man was shot four times and is also in critical condition.

Both are at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

In the Pennsport neighborhood, a man in his late teens of early 20s was shot once in the head and killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene on the 400 block of Manton Street just before 2:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

In West Powelton, an 18-year-old was shot twice in the knee just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. He is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, students are urging City Council to do more to address gun violence. Chopper 3 was over City Hall where they rallied this afternoon.

They want City Council to make investing in community resources a priority in negotiations over the new city budget.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.