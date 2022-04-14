Join CBS3 for a Mental Reset throughout the month of May as we highlight the importance of Mental Health Month.

Our focus is on the mind, body and spirit. Every Wednesday in May, for the first time ever, we host our Mental Reset series in LOVE Park. We invite the community to join us for a fun and free workout class which can accommodate up to 60 people. It starts at 4 p.m. and ends around 6 p.m. You won’t want to miss the experience. We are thrilled to partner with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to make this happen.

Mental Reset Kickoff May 4

Mt. Airy Learning Tree an organization that offers 250 incredible activities in Northwest Philadelphia will be in the park with line dancing and tai’ chi.

Mental Reset May 11

Laughter Yoga

Mental Reset May 18

Yard Out Fitness with Ron Rasul Johnson

Mental Reset May 25

Family Fitness with popular fitness instructor Donna Storm. We invite people to get their bodies moving and bring their little ones along.