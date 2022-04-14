Easter Breakfast Held At Sunnybrook Country Club For Families Of Fallen Police Officers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — An Easter breakfast was held Thursday morning for the families of fallen police officers. It was a special morning at the Sunnybrook Country Club for the families.

One widow described it as being part of a club she never wanted to join.

It’s the 18th year for the Holiday Meals For Heroes program. Thirty-five fallen officers from the Philadelphia region were honored. They include troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca. They were killed on I-95 last month by an alleged drunk driver.

Mack’s widow shared an embrace with the widow of Philadelphia police officer Chuck Cassidy. Cassidy was shot on Halloween night in 2007 in a Dunkin Donuts in North Philly.

Chuck Cassidy’s wife, Judy, said she comes to the breakfast every year.

“At this point, because it’s going on 15 years, I look forward to coming to these because it’s nice to connect with all of the people, find out where they are and what’s going on in their life,” Judy Cassidy said. “I think the hardest thing is, like when I saw the pictures of the two-state troopers that just passed and found out that his wife was here, I just had to give her a hug. I didn’t know what to say, but just hug her.”

The meals are offered every Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.