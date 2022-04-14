PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Somerton section early Thursday morning has left one person dead. The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Byberry Road, which are closed due to the crash.

Two vehicles were involved – a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Investigators say the red sedan was speeding when it struck a pickup truck attempting to make a turn on Byberry Road.

The sedan split in half and partially wrapped around a pole at East Coast Gas Station, killing the driver 44-year-old Jose Moses.

Security video shows the moment of impact after a crash in Somerton left one person dead https://t.co/kxFmLVpU1T @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ECVeWKfzRl — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 14, 2022

Another angle shows headlights spinning out of control after the crash pic.twitter.com/fwtfpC3F6F — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) April 14, 2022

The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.