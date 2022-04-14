STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf will discuss his plan to provide federal financial assistance to Pennsylvania families on Thursday. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
