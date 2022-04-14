PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police in New York City have arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting. Authorities say Frank James turned himself him by calling the police tipline from a Manhattan McDonalds and revealing his location.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

James is suspected of shooting 10 people and injuring at least 19 others on the Brooklyn subway.

Investigators say James has ties to the Philadelphia area. They say he recently rented an apartment in the Tioga section of Philadelphia for 15 days. Eyewitness News stopped by Wednesday, and neighbors say they are in shock.

Investigators also say James rented a white cargo van from a U-Haul facility in Nicetown. Officials say the 62-year-old booked and prepaid for the van on April 6, and picked it up from the facility on West Hunting Park Avenue a day before the attack.

Court paperwork also reveals a Brooklyn surveillance camera captured the van and a man with two bags, wearing a yellow hard hat and an orange construction jacket. Witness accounts of James’ description matched the surveillance video and police say they found alarming belongings left behind at the subway. Inside the bags, police found gasoline, a torch, a U-Haul key, fireworks and a legally purchased gun from Ohio with a defaced serial number.

After the attack, police say surveillance video appears to have captured James walking out of a station one stop away, on the run for a little less than 30 hours.

Law enforcement in Philadelphia says they worked with NYPD and the FBI to help find him.

“Working with the FBI, working with the police department, when I say resources that could be investigative resources, that can be field resources — whatever it is they need,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Although a native New Yorker, James lived in Philadelphia and Milwaukee in recent years. His most recent was a Philadelphia apartment, since March 28 of this year.

Detectives executed a search warrant, finding empty magazines, a taser, high-capacity rifle magazine among other things.

Officials say he used Lyft nearly two dozen times from that apartment. Lyft records also showed James visited a storage facility in Philadelphia, where police say they found different types of ammunition. Investigators were led to the unit from a receipt he dropped during the mass shooting attack.

“We, the police department, we’re paying attention to what’s going on around us and we’re ensuring that we have proper resources in place,” Outlaw said.

Although James has been apprehended, Outlaw says police are in contact with those at SEPTA and Amtrak that are responsible for public safety and are doing everything possible to ensure the most vulnerable areas remain covered.

“I don’t want people to live their lives in fear. I don’t want people to say well, I’m no longer going to take the train or I’m not going to take the subway or whatever that is. Just know that we’re paying attention,” Outlaw said.

While this incident remains on the minds of many, officers here in Philly are also stepping up patrols.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says James is facing federal terrorism charges.

James will be arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn, and if convicted, he will face up to life in prison.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei, Alecia Reid, and Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.