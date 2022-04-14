PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frank James, the suspect in the mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway, has a lengthy criminal history. Police say 10 people were shot by James on the subway and another 19 were injured during the incident on April 12.

Now, James, 62, is facing federal terrorism charges, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says. On Thursday, James was denied bail by a New York City judge.

Officials worked around the clock for 30 hours to bring James into custody. Authorities believe James turned himself in by notifying the police tip line from a Manhattan McDonald’s and revealing his location. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

But who is James? CBS3 dove into some of his background before what led up to the shooting.

Rants on YouTube

Before the shooting, James posted hundreds of videos on YouTube filled with profanity-laced rants about Black, white, Hispanic and Asian people, as well as celebrities and politicians, including New York Mayor Eric Adams.

James was very critical of Adams’ strategy to reduce homelessness and crime in New York City.

“They keep mentioning the potential of World War III. No, we’re already in World War III,” he says in one video.

“You can do something about the homeless. He can do that, which is good, but those gonna commit crime, like the shooting. [Expletive] shot in the chest out in Brooklyn. Old lady got hit in the head with a hammer. You can’t stop that. That means you have to have a policeman in every station, and that’s not possible!” James said in one video.

YouTube has since disbanded his channel.

Philadelphia connection

James was born and raised in Bronx, New York. His last known address there dates back to a 2003 building on Ritter Place.

Weeks before the shooting, he lived in a rented apartment in Philadelphia’s Tioga section for 15 days, starting on March 28.

Officials say James rented a U-Haul van from a facility in Nicetown on West Hunting Park Avenue. He prepaid for the van on April 6 and picked it up a day before the attack.

When investigators found that van after the shooting, police say they found bags filled with gasoline, a torch, a U-Haul key, fireworks, and a legally purchased gun from Ohio with a defaced serial number.

Investigators say they found empty magazines, a taser, and a high-capacity rifle, among other things.

Officials say he used Lyft nearly two dozen times from the apartment in Tioga to a storage facility in Philadelphia where police say found different types of ammunition. Investigators were led there by a receipt he dropped during the shooting.

Before Philadelphia, James lived in Milwaukee and neighbors described him as unfriendly.

Criminal history

James has multiple prior arrests for crimes like criminal tampering, theft, and criminal sex act.

New York Police Department Officials said James had previously been arrested nine times in New York and three times in New Jersey.