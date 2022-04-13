Investigators Find 2 Dozen Shell Casings After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are checking surveillance video following a shootout in North Philadelphia. A 21-year-old man was shot at the corner of Front and Cambria Streets just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators believe someone in a car opened fire at him, and that he fired back.READ MORE: Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting Person Of Interest, U-Haul Have Addresses In Philadelphia
The man is in critical condition after he was shot in his side, back, and arm.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Killing 9-Year-Old Trenton Girl Ordered To Stay In Jail Until Trial Begins
Investigators found two dozen shell casings at the scene.MORE NEWS: Northeast Philadelphia Community Members Call For Peace Amid Growing Gun Violence
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here