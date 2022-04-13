PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, deliberations are expected to begin in the bribery trial against Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous.
Both sides gave their closing arguments Tuesday. Much of the trial has been centered on the Royal Theater Project on South Street.
Universal Companies wanted to redevelop the site into affordable housing. Prosecutors claim Johnson and Chavous were involved in a bribery scheme.
If convicted, they could go to prison for 40 years.