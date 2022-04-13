PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Police in New York City have arrested the suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting. Frank James is now in custody after police were led to him in Manhattan by a tip.

James has ties to Philadelphia. Police say he has an apartment here, and also rented a cargo van in Nicetown that was found in Brooklyn just hours after the shooting.

The suspect drove across state lines to carry out his attack, and law enforcement here in Philadelphia says they worked with NYPD and the FBI to help find him.

Within the last 24 hours, officials traced James’ actions for the last month and found that the 62-year-old booked and prepaid a white Chevy cargo U-Haul van on April 6.

He picked up the vehicle from the facility on West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown a day before the attack.

Philadelphia police worked in tandem with federal agents to track James down.

“Working with the FBI, working with the police department, when I say resources that could be investigative resources, that can be field resources — whatever it is they need,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Although a native New Yorker, James lived in Philadelphia and Milwaukee in recent years. His most recent was a Philadelphia apartment since March 28 of this year.

Officials say he used Lyft nearly two dozen times from that apartment. Agents were able to recover high-capacity ammunition, a taser, and other forms of weapons there.

Additional weapons from a Philadelphia storage unit were tracked from a receipt he dropped during the mass shooting attack.

“We the police department, we’re paying attention to what’s going on around us and we’re ensuring that we have proper resources in place,” Outlaw said.

Although James has been apprehended, Outlaw says they are in contact with those at SEPTA and Amtrak that are responsible for public safety and are doing everything possible to ensure the most vulnerable areas remain covered.

“I don’t want people to live their lives in fear. I don’t want people to say well, I’m no longer going to take the train or I’m not going to take the subway or whatever that is. Just know that we’re paying attention,” Outlaw said.

While this incident remains on the minds of many, officers here in Philly are also stepping up patrols.