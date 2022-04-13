PHILADEPHIA (CBS) – On Wednesday, police are now calling 62-year-old Frank James a suspect in connection to the mass shooting on a subway in Brooklyn. He had previously been a person of interest.

James has addresses in both Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Police say James fired numerous gunshots inside the N line subway car at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station.

On 4/12/22 at 8:30 AM, Frank Robert James fired numerous gun shots inside an "N" line subway car at 36th St & 4th Ave subway station causing serious injuries to 10 people. Anyone with info about the incident or his whereabouts should contact @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MaeF16i4bX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 13, 2022

Authorities are looking closely at his social media videos in which he is seen accusing the United States of being racist, and at times he railed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

After the attack, police found a U-Haul van that they say James rented in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood.



Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw recently spoke about the investigation.

“Whether it’s SEPTA, Amtrak, any time something like that happens in near proximity, or quite frankly anywhere in the country, not only is on our radar but we are examining internally things that need to be beefed up here within the city,” Outlaw said. “So yes, we have been in communication with SEPTA, yes we have been in communication with Amtrak to make sure we’re not only beefing up our patrols but also doing everything that we can to support the investigation up in New York.”

Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage throughout the day of the New York City Subway shooting and the search for the suspect.