GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania state Sen. Anthony Williams and the Delaware County Black Caucus announced Wednesday they expect the Briarcliffe Fire Company to voluntarily disband. Briarcliffe was suspended in February after a recording showed the chief and others making offensive comments about Black firefighters and residents, including Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl killed by Sharon Hill police.
Audio obtained by Eyewitness News takes you into the conversation between first responders that put the firehouse out of service.
The voices are reportedly first responders at the Briarcliffe Fire Company in Delaware County.
According to the Goodwill Fire Company, they were still recording following a Zoom call about consolidating three volunteer firehouses in the township.
But Williams said a voluntary decision to disband isn’t enough.
"That is not all that we agreed to. What we agreed to was that fire department would be disbanded, those individuals who made those comments would no longer be allowed to be first responders and that that fire department could not be regenerated in another format," Williams said.
Williams also says none of the firefighters who made the racist comments have apologized.