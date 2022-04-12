KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The search continues for the man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. It happened as she was pumping gas at a station near the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the gunman committed cold-blooded murder, following his ex to an Exxon station before killing her and her unborn baby.

It’s been four days since 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius while she was pumping gas on Gulph Road in King of Prussia.

According to the autopsy, the Philadelphia man not only killed Cornelius but her unborn baby as well.

“Everything’s just getting crazy around here, all over Philly, something like that is just unnecessary,” said resident Lawrence Martin.

The shooting happened on Friday night. Police say the two had a prior relationship and spoke briefly before the victim went out to dinner at the Cheesecake Factory in the King of Prussia Mall.

After dinner, officers say Thompson followed the victim to this nearby Exxon station, where the two spoke before Thompson pulled out a gun and shot Cornelius multiple times.

When officers got to the gas station, they found Cornelius lying in the parking lot. She was taken to Paoli Hospital where she later died.

“That’s crazy. I work right down the street so I never heard anything like that happening in the King of Prussia area,” said Scott Shimkonis. “It’s pretty scary.”

An autopsy has revealed Cornelius was pregnant when she was killed.

Rafiq Thompson is now facing an additional homicide charge on top of a first-degree murder charge.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is now offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police say Thompson should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911. If you know where he might be, you can submit a tip to the Upper Merrion Township Police or the Montgomery County detective’s tip line.