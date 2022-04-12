PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A very special pup is looking for a forever home. This is Logan.
The Pennsylvania SPCA says he came to them three weeks ago after he was found tangled in a tether.READ MORE: U-Haul Connected To Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooting Has Philadelphia Address
Logan wasn’t able to keep his back legs but that’s not stopping him from getting up and moving on his own.READ MORE: Bill Against Trans Girls In Girls' Sports Passes Pennsylvania House
The SPCA says Logan will need a cart but is ready to find his forever family.MORE NEWS: High Gas Prices, Foreign Energy Dependence Sparks Renewed Interest In Expanding Drilling In Pennsylvania
You can reach out to the organization to learn more.