PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s hard to believe that Monday morning started off with a Frost Advisory across parts of the region. Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley, Jersey Barrens and Delaware tumbled into the 20s, 30s, and 40s Monday morning.

24 hours later, the cold is a thing of the past – at least for now. An April warmup will lead to several days where temperatures will climb a good 10-15 degrees above what is considered average for this time of the year.

Tuesday calls for clearing skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70s. It’ll be a great day to get outside and enjoy spring activities, like hiking, bike riding, or bird watching.

Come Wednesday afternoon highs creep into the upper 70’s and low 80’s across the region. Temperatures along the shore points will remain slightly cooler due to the sea breeze.

The stretch of warm weather continues into Thursday. Thursday, we will watch for afternoon thunderstorms as a cold front crosses the area.

Friday turns slightly cooler however temperatures will remain comfortable for the start of Passover. Easter weekend looks great so far, with a touch of rain possible early Sunday morning.