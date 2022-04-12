PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a Philadelphia connection to a mass shooting in Brooklyn. The New York Police Department identified a person of interest in their investigation as 62-year-old Frank James.

James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

The truck police were searching for appears to be from a Philadelphia U-Haul location in West Allegheny. Police believe James rented the van.

The keys to the van were found on the subway, according to authorities.

Police are not yet identifying James as the alleged shooter. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on James’ whereabouts to contact them at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Chopper 3 was over the U-Haul location on West Hunting Park Avenue on Tuesday. The truck was found by police in Brooklyn, but the back of the truck shows it’s from Philadelphia.

In a statement, U-Haul told CBS3: “Law enforcement has alerted us to its search for a rental van and its possible connection to a suspect in today’s incident in New York City. We are working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information to meet their needs.”

The FBI is now working with Philadelphia police to assist the NYPD.

Meanwhile, the mass shooting in New York has SEPTA police on high alert in our area. The SEPTA police chief says he’s stepping up patrols and K-9 sweeps Tuesday as riders say they now have their guards up.

“Every time I’m out anywhere I’m always eyes peeled,” Henry Roque said.

“This world is really a crazy world today,” Kathleen Davis said.

SEPTA Transit Police had a visible presence outside the Market-Frankford Line at 13th and Market Streets this afternoon in Center City.

“We have additional people out on the system,” SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel said.

Nestel says he’s been in close communication with other law enforcement agencies to coordinate an increase in patrols.

“Philadelphia Police Department, University of Pennsylvania Police Department, Temple Police Department all contacted us, volunteered to do checks of stations in their jurisdiction and just to add to the number of people making sure that our riders and employees are safe,” Nestel said.

SEPTA is also deploying its K-9 unit that is trained in detecting explosives.

“They’re generally in vehicles. We’ve pulled them out of the vehicles and put them in major hubs,” Nestel said.

As authorities investigate the shooting in New York, officials urge people to report suspicious activity. Doing that can be critically important to investigations, says former Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan.

“No one plays a larger role in keeping our transit system safe than the operating public. When you see someone or something that you don’t think is right it probably isn’t,” Sullivan said.

The SEPTA Transit Watch app allows anyone to report suspicious activity on septa and request police.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.