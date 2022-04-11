Weekday Breakfast Returns To Winnie's Manayunk After Pandemic Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for a breakfast spot, somewhere central to meet co-workers or friends from both the city and the suburbs, a longtime favorite is now an option once again. After a pandemic hiatus, breakfast is back at one popular spot along Main Street in Manayunk.

Inside the kitchen, it’s clear – eggs are on the stove and waffles on the cutting board – breakfast is back at Winnie’s Manayunk.

“It was very emotional for me a lot of the times,” Winnie’s Manayunk owner Winnie Clowry said. “This has been one of the most unbelievable experience, ride of my life, in the last 24-whatever months it’s been.”

For more the two years, Winnie Clowry hasn’t been able to offer her restaurant’s famous weekday breakfast. That ended with the start of the pandemic.

“We stopped serving on March 16, 2020,” Clowry said. “To stop a business that was running fluidly for like 16, 17 years, to shut it off in an instant, and then try to bring it back again is probably one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done.”

But even through pandemic closures, staffing shortages and supply chain issues, the demand for this breakfast spread never waned.

“Even in two years, people still came knocking on the door,” Clowry said. “They would just come and knock, like ‘what do you mean you don’t have breakfast?’ And we were so sorry about it.”

No need to be sorry anymore, Winnie’s is finally in a position to offer breakfast on weekdays again, starting at 8 in the morning.

Everything from Winnie’s signature breakfast sandwich, to the brioche french toast, and of course, the fan-favorite chicken and waffles.

“The chicken and waffles is a real favorite. I have to lean toward something a little more healthier,” Clowry said.

How about this: the honey yogurt with fresh berries.

“We make homemade granola which we call ‘Winnola,'” Clowry said.

The menu is meant to be a sampling of the spot’s famous brunch – just without the crowds.

And getting inside shouldn’t be a problem either. Parking on the street on Main Street Manayunk in the morning is pretty easy. There are plenty of spots and parking is free until 9:30 a.m.

Winnie can’t wait to see the seats filled again.

“I’m very hopeful, my husband calls me the ultimate optimist,” Clowry said.

This – the final piece of the puzzle … as Winnie’s and all of Main Street continue to recover.

“Feel the goodness in Manayunk and feel the good in Winnie’s and just… have a great time when you come,” Clowry said.