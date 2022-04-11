PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce illegal weapon charges recently filed against an individual whom authorities believe manufactured parts for untraceable ‘ghost guns’ with the use of a 3D printer, and assembled these firearms through various online purchases.
DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
DA Krasner to Announce Illegal Firearm Charges Against Defendant Manufacturing 'Ghost Gun' Parts with 3D Printer, Provide Gun Crimes Update
- When: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
