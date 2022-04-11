KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says a gunman who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Friday night also killed her unborn child. Tamara Cornelius was shot while pumping gas on Gulph Road near the King of Prussia Mall on Friday night.
Rafiq Thompson of Philadelphia is wanted for her murder.Philadelphia Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate After Moving Into Level 2 Of 4-Tiered COVID-19 Response System
Authorities say an autopsy revealed Cornelius was pregnant.READ MORE: 14 Charged With Illegally Trafficking Hundreds Of Firearms Into Philadelphia From Southern States
The DA’s Office will add an additional homicide charge.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Approves 7 Facilities For Recreational Marijuana Sales
There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to Thompson’s arrest.