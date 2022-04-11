PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the suspects wanted in a terrifying carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia. They dragged the victim out of his vehicle and then shot him, according to police.

Philadelphia police say there have been other carjackings in the 15th District, where this incident took place. As they search for the suspects, the community is rallying around the victim.

It’s a feeling of uneasiness Nneka Burnett says takes over after a traumatic event. In this case, a man she’s known for years was dragged and shot during a carjacking on their block.

“He’s not a menace to society, he’s not a troublemaker. I’ve been watching him grow up from a little boy and he goes to work and comes home to his family,” Burnett said.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue.

“I wasn’t shocked because it’s common around here now with the shootings. They be shooting left and right out here,” one man said.

Officials say four men approached 27-year-old Raheem Bell and demanded his 2015 silver Mercedes Benz.

“It’s like what you own, you should own. I shouldn’t have to be mad with you or take it from you because I can’t get it or I don’t want to get it, that’s not right,” Carlton Young said.

Paramedics took the father to Temple University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

District Attorney Larry Krasner acknowledged Bell during his weekly press conference on crime.

“He is a well-known member of the community, very active in the community, and also a volunteer with town watch. We will break with our tradition which is not to mention the name of the victim,” Krasner said.

Neighbors say it’s a name that rings bells for reasons like the Christmas party toy drive he threw for families who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“The way he stood up for our community it was time that we stood up for him,” Burnett said.

There will be an anti-violence rally on April 15 on East Cheltenham Avenue where this carjacking took place. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.