PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday, the defense rested its case in the federal bribery trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife Dawn Chavous. Closing arguments are expected to begin as early as Tuesday.
It’s not clear if the prosecution will call rebuttal witnesses.READ MORE: Philadelphia Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate After Moving Into Level 2 Of 4-Tiered COVID-19 Response System
Johnson and his co-defendants did not testify.READ MORE: 14 Charged With Illegally Trafficking Hundreds Of Firearms Into Philadelphia From Southern States
The government alleges they misused grant funds.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Approves 7 Facilities For Recreational Marijuana Sales
If convicted, they all could face up to 40 years in prison.