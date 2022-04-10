PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fan at the Sixers game on Sunday will be spending a lot more time at the Wells Fargo Center. The fan, Mark Gallagher, hit a half-court shot during a break and won free season tickets.
The banks were open on this shot, evidently.
half-court shot: made 😱
season tickets: free ✔️
reaction: priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/yvivInQCN0
— x – Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 10, 2022
Congrats, Mark. Hopefully they don’t disappoint you and blow a bunch of 20 point leads in the fourth quarter, but we all know how that goes.