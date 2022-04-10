CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Overbrook, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested one of several suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a teenage boy. Police say a group of five to six men shot the 18-year-old victim 13 times at 60th and Clifford Streets in Overbrook just after 7 p.m.

Officials say the 18-year-old was shot three times in the head, four times in the chest, and three times in each leg.

Then, the suspects ran into a house in the 6000 block of Hazelhurst Street just off of Lancaster Avenue. They were in a standoff with police for an hour before a SWAT team arrived and cleared the home.

Police only found one of the suspects, who was hiding in an alley behind the home. They say the others are still at large.

The victim died at Lankenau Hospital shortly after the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.