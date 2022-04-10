PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot four times on Sunday night in Philadelphia’s Logan section, police say. The shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Hutchinson Street around 8 p.m.
Police say the man was shot once in the chin, once in the back of the neck, and twice in the abdomen. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.